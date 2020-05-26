Truck Calling Out San Antonians' Lockdown-Induced Bad Driving Spotted on the South Side

click to enlarge

One San Antonian isn't afraid to broadcast what many of us have been thinking since the state started reopening."Some of y'all haven't driven in 2 months and it shows," reads a message scrawled on the tailgate of a truck recently spotted on a stretch of Alamo City highway. A snapshot of the snarky message went viral over the long weekend."I love the south side," @xxbrujita tweeted along with the image on Sunday.With 1,500 retweets and 6,000 likes, the message clearly struck a nerve.Maybe some of us need to get a little practice in an empty parking lot before we get back on the open road.