Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Truck Calling Out San Antonians' Lockdown-Induced Bad Driving Spotted on the South Side

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-05-26_at_10.56.24_am.png
One San Antonian isn't afraid to broadcast what many of us have been thinking since the state started reopening.

"Some of y'all haven't driven in 2 months and it shows," reads a message scrawled on the tailgate of a truck recently spotted on a stretch of Alamo City highway. A snapshot of the snarky message went viral over the long weekend.



"I love the south side," @xxbrujita tweeted along with the image on Sunday.


With 1,500 retweets and 6,000 likes, the message clearly struck a nerve.

Maybe some of us need to get a little practice in an empty parking lot before we get back on the open road.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. At Rally, Bexar County Republican Chair Cynthia Brehm Claims Coronavirus Is a Democratic Hoax Read More

  2. For Some, Forgoing Masks in Public During the Coronavirus Pandemic Has Become a Political statement Read More

  3. San Antonio Child Dies in Accidental Shooting on the Southeast Side Read More

  4. John Cornyn Asks Voters for Cash So He Can Blame Coronavirus on China and Defend Trump Read More

  5. Clip Shows 90-Year-Old Texas Woman Getting Between Armed Cops and Grandson They Pulled Over Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation