Truck Calling Out San Antonians' Lockdown-Induced Bad Driving Spotted on the South Side
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 1:40 PM
One San Antonian isn't afraid to broadcast what many of us have been thinking since the state started reopening.
"Some of y'all haven't driven in 2 months and it shows," reads a message scrawled on the tailgate of a truck recently spotted on a stretch of Alamo City highway. A snapshot of the snarky message went viral over the long weekend.
"I love the south side," @xxbrujita tweeted along with the image on Sunday.
With 1,500 retweets and 6,000 likes, the message clearly struck a nerve.
Maybe some of us need to get a little practice in an empty parking lot before we get back on the open road.
