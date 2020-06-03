San Antonio Mayor Tweets That He's Not OK With Cops Firing Projectiles at Protesters, Media

He continued: “I asked the chief to communicate the rules of engagement being used by the San Antonio Police Department so demonstrators will clearly understand what actions will lead officers to disperse a crowd. “Police are providing safe zones for the media when possible during demonstrations."Video shot around 11 p.m. on the fourth night of local anti-police brutality protests and shared on social media shows officers at Alamo Plaza appear to open fire with projectiles as an organizer with his back to the police told a group of protesters to put their hands up and act peacefully.
Wowwwwwww 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/jXz9DVwwl7— San Antonio Problems (@SanAntonioProbz) June 3, 2020
After Express-News reporter Joshua Fechter, one of several media members on the scene, said his colleague Mark Dunphy had been hit with a wooden bullet fired by police, he tagged Nirenberg on Twitter and asked "are you okay with this?"
"No, I'm not," Nirenberg responded. "I am asking for more information on these projectiles."
No, I'm not.— Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 3, 2020
I am asking for more information on these projectiles. https://t.co/TCEEexVEXZ
Caught one of them to the leg. Free Yin Yang tattoo, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/FH2tcr2dYy— Mark Dunphy (@m_b_dunphy) June 3, 2020
they've been shooting them since saturday night, RON.— police chief keef (@johnathonLFC) June 3, 2020
How you the mayor and not know about this??— - ryan (@RYANSFUCKINDEAD) June 3, 2020
What's right is right Mayor Nirenberg...and there was no need for things to escalate like this. I was one of the many volunteers who went to clean up downtown Sunday...you treat people like this, some WILL react in anger. There has got to be change.— TG 210 (@TerriG210) June 3, 2020
https://t.co/KnXF6aJ5S5
