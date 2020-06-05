Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Comal County GOP Chair Posts Meme Propagating George Soros Race-War Conspiracy Theory

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 10:44 AM

Sue Gafford Piner (right) is pictured at Comal County Republican Party headquarters. - FACEBOOK / SUE GAFFORD PINER
  • Facebook / Sue Gafford Piner
  • Sue Gafford Piner (right) is pictured at Comal County Republican Party headquarters.
Turns out Bexar County Republican Party Chair Cynthia Brehm isn't the only Texas GOP leader with a conspiracy theory problem.

Last night, the Texas Democratic Party emailed a screen capture of a meme apparently shared from Comal County Republican Party Chair Sue Gafford Piner's Facebook page that propagates the widely debunked conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is funding a race war.



In the meme, a photo of Soros, who happens to be Jewish, is accompanied by text reading, “I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay black people to riot. Because race wars keep the sheep in line.”

The Comal County Republican Party, which represents GOP voters in New Braunfels and surrounding areas, did not respond to the Current's request for comment.

Soros has long been a favorite target of online conspiracy theorists. Anti-hate group ADL recently posted an article unraveling the anti-Semitic implications of the posts, which have been circulated in part by members of racist groups.

"Although the vast majority of Soros-related conspiracy theories do not mention his Jewish heritage, the concern remains that they can serve as a gateway to the antisemitic subculture that blames Jews for the riots," the ADL writes.

FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT VIA TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY
  • Facebook Screenshot via Texas Democratic Party
   The email from the Texas Democrats included a link meant to direct back to the meme on Piner's page. However, at press time, the content appears to have been removed.

"Comments about protesters are insensitive," reads a post Piner shared on her Facebook account last night. "So sorry if anyone hurt by comments [sic]."

Then, two hours later, Piner made a separate post saying she's "taking a break from Facebook."

In a statement, Texas Democratic Party spokesman Abhi Rahman said Piner's anti-Soros post, combined with Bexar County GOP Chair Brehm's recent sharing of inflammatory conspiracy theories, suggest "a deep-rooted systemic problem within the Texas Republican Party."

Brehm ignited a firestorm of controversy this week when she made a post Facebook suggesting the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody was staged to hurt President Trump's reelection chances.

The Texas Democrats' email also includes a capture of a now-removed meme purportedly shared by Harris County GOP Chair-Elect Keith Nielsen featuring a quote from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. next to a banana. The juxtaposition plays off "disgusting, long-standing racist tropes about black people," the Dems wrote in the email.

The Harris County Republican Party was also unavailable for immediate comment.

“At the end of the day, this despicable behavior falls on the shoulders of the Texas Republican party’s leaders: Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick," Democratic spokesman Rahman said. "They are the ones who have created the modern Texas Republican party which has allowed this hate and vitriol to thrive."

click to enlarge FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT VIA TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY
  • Facebook Screenshot via Texas Democratic Party

