Thursday, June 4, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Calls for Bexar County GOP Chief Cynthia Brehm to Resign

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM

Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm - FACEBOOK / BEXAR COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY
  • Facebook / Bexar County Republican Party
  • Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm
Gov. Greg Abbott has called for the resignation of Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm after she suggested the death of George Floyd was a "staged event" to politically damage President Trump.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Brehm said the death of Floyd — who died after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck — may have been a "filmed public execution" created to drive a wedge between Trump and Black voters.



"These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement provided to the Texas Tribune. "Cynthia Brehm should immediately resign her position as Chair of the Bexar County Republican Party."

The site Politifact has debunked the conspiracy theory shared by Brehm. The claim and others like it have circulated on the Internet as international outrage grew over Floyd's death.

Abbott's condemnation came after the Texas Democratic Party urged Republican lawmakers to speak out about Brehm's post. GOP leaders were largely silent last month after Brehm spun a similarly wild conspiracy theory that the coronavirus pandemic was a Democratic hoax.

