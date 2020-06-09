Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Ted Cruz One of 17 Senators to Vote Against Bill Meant to Protect San Antonio Missions, Other Parks

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 10:01 AM

The San Antonio Missions are among the landmarks and parklands that have received funding under the LWCF. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / JACOBFBRYANT
  • Photo via Instagram / jacobfbryant
  • The San Antonio Missions are among the landmarks and parklands that have received funding under the LWCF.
The deeply divided U.S. Senate finally found legislation on which most of its members can agree — except, apparently, Sen. Ted Cruz and a handful of others.

The Texas Republican was one of just 17 senators to vote against holding a final floor vote on a bipartisan proposal to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. That 53-year-old federal program has poured millions into protecting cherished Lone Star State landmarks including the San Antonio Missions National Historic Park and Padre Islands National Seashore.



The bill — dubbed the Great American Outdoors Act — would supply the LWCF with $900 million annually and provide $9.5 billion over five years to fix park maintenance problems. LWCF funds are also used to protect parklands from encroaching development and fund community parks and pools.

Cruz's office was unavailable for comment on why he voted against the bill, which is expected to go to a final vote later this week. The LWCF has found support not just with conservationists but also hunting and fishing groups and outdoor recreation businesses.

Whatever Cruz's reasoning, his opposition runs counter to his constituents' support for protecting the state's wildlife, said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. Last year, 88% of Texans voted for an amendment to the state constitution that creates a sporting-equipment tax to fund parks, he added.

"His vote is out of step with the needs of Texas and the widespread support Texans have shown for protecting parks and wildlife," Metzger said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Falsely Claims LEGO Removed Police Toys From Stores Read More

  2. Organizers of San Antonio’s Black Lives Matter Protests Represent a New Generation of Activism Read More

  3. Bexar County GOP Chair Claims George Floyd's Killing Was a 'Staged Event' to Hurt Trump Read More

  4. Comal County GOP Chair Posts Meme Propagating George Soros Race-War Conspiracy Theory Read More

  5. New San Antonio Humane Society Partnership Will Cover $50 in Adoption Fees Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation