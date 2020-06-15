Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 15, 2020

Texas Progressive Leaders Praise U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ+ Civil Rights

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons

Texas progressives lauded Monday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal law preventing employers from engaging in sexual discrimination also applies to LGBTQ+ workers.

The ruling carries special power in the Lone Star State, which is among those that doesn't extend protections to workers based on their gay or transgender identities. However, some cities, including San Antonio, have enacted anti-discrimination ordinances.

Democratic congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones, who's running to represent a border district that also includes a slice of San Antonio, praised the ruling. As a lesbian Air Force veteran who served under the Pentagon's Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy, she said she faced workplace discrimination.

"Not only is it unjust to fire someone simply because of who they love – it is finally illegal under federal law," she tweeted. "This is especially meaningful for LGBTQ Texans, where we have no state-level protections for LGBTQ workers."

However, Jones warned that the ruling doesn't undo the danger to LGBTQ+ people posed by the Trump administration. On Friday, the White House finalized rules that erase protections for transgender patients against discrimination by health care providers and insurance companies.

"No one should be discriminated against because of who they love or who they are," U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, tweeted in response to the Supreme Court ruling. "A major victory for #LGBTQ+ and human rights — and a historic day for equality."

In an emailed statement, Progress Texas spokesperson Wesley Story said the ruling provided a "much-needed win" for the LGBTQ+ community after the Trump administration's recent actions.

"Now that the Court has ruled in favor of LGBTQ protections in the workplace, it’s time to expand those protections to other areas including education, housing, and health care," Story added. "Texas can take the first step in doing this by passing an anti-discrimination law as soon as possible."

Jessica Shortall, managing director of Texas Competes, a business group that battled Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's anti-transgender "bathroom bill," told the Texas Tribune the court's decision was a win but more work is needed at the state level.

“We know from employers that they want to see comprehensive protections for LGBTQ workers and their families,” Shortall said. “It helps them as a competitive tool."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Claiming to Be UFC Fighter Wounds Eight People in Shooting at North San Antonio Bar Read More

  2. San Antonio Owners of Black Swan Yoga Apologize for Resurfaced Blackface Photos Read More

  3. With Coronavirus Cases Climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says "No Real Need" to Scale Back Business Reopenings Read More

  4. Advertisers Flee Fox Host Tucker Carlson's Show as He Escalates Anti-Black Lives Matter Screeds Read More

  5. As COVID-19 Rebounds, Bexar County's Nelson Wolff Tells Gov. Abbott to Let Cities Require Masks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation