Trinity University African American Studies Prof Holding Livestream Talk on Juneteenth

Friday marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the abolishment of slavery that millions observe every June 19. That date doesn't signify the legal end of slavery in U.S. but how long it took before word of the emancipation reached Texas.
With the importance of the day highlighted by national protests calling for racial justice, Trinity University African American studies professor Carey Latimore IV is holding a livestream Friday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss its history and significance.
In conversation with KSAT news anchor Steve Spriester, Latimore will also touch on how the Juneteenth has been celebrated over time and the special meaning it holds this year. Also expect the professor to delve into the current state of race relations in the U.S.