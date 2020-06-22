San Antonio Hit All-Time High in COVID-19 Cases on Sunday
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 9:09 AM
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
San Antonio Metro Health reported 538 new COVID-19 cases
in Bexar County on Sunday, its highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,882. After another fatality was also reported Sunday, bumping the county's death toll to 97.
On Sunday, San Antonio hospitals had 406 COVID-19 patients under care, a jump of 79 from the day before. Of those patients, 133 were in intensive care and 64 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate among new tests conducted in Bexar County rose to 18%, compared to just 4.8% two weeks ago.
The new numbers show that despite pleas from local officials for residents to wear masks and observe social distance, local infections continue to rise. On Monday, new city and county rules make it mandatory for local businesses to require both customers and workers to wear masks while inside or face fines.
