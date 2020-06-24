Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Fort Hood Officials Finally Say Foul Play Suspected in Case of Missing GI

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click image Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. - FACEBOOK / FIND VANESSA GUILLEN
  • Facebook / Find Vanessa Guillen
  • Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.
Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia and the family of missing U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén said during a Tuesday news conference that Fort Hood military officials finally suspect foul play in the soldier’s disappearance.

Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22. She was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood, located roughly two hours north of San Antonio.



Though Guillén's family said in late April that she confided in them about sexual harassment experienced while on base, military officials only announced last week they had launched an investigation into those claims.

"I still have many questions after my visit, but I appreciate [the Army's] commitment to finding Vanessa and willingness to continue working with us until Vanessa is found," Garcia said during the press conference following her meeting with Fort Hood brass.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Police Union Chief Says Mayor's Curse Word No Different From Officer's Use of N-Word Read More

  2. With COVID-19 Cases Surging in Bexar County, Locals Are Apparently More Scared of 'Murder Hornets' Read More

  3. Members of Congress Blast Treatment of Immigrants in Private Detention Sites Near San Antonio Read More

  4. Gov. Abbott Calls COVID-19 Numbers 'Unacceptable,' But Unveils No Policy in Response Read More

  5. Amid COVID-19 Resurgence, Data Shows San Antonio and Texas Both Suck at Social Distancing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation