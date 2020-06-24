Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Fort Hood Officials Finally Say Foul Play Suspected in Case of Missing GI
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.
Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia and the family of missing U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén said during a Tuesday news conference that Fort Hood military officials finally suspect foul play in the soldier’s disappearance.
Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22. She was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood, located roughly two hours north of San Antonio.
Though Guillén's family said in late April that she confided in them about sexual harassment experienced while on base, military officials only announced last week they had launched an investigation into those claims.
"I still have many questions after my visit, but I appreciate [the Army's] commitment to finding Vanessa and willingness to continue working with us until Vanessa is found," Garcia said during the press conference following her meeting with Fort Hood brass.
