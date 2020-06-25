Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Study: 2 Million Texans Could Lose Health Coverage if AG Ken Paxton Wins at Supreme Court

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge The U.S. Supreme Court - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / USDA
  • Wikimedia Commons / USDA
  • The U.S. Supreme Court
Two million Texans stand to lose medical coverage if the White House and Republican state attorneys general convince the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, according to a new study.

An analysis by the Center for American Progress think tank found that a high court decision to kill off the Obama-era law would strip 23.3 million Americans of health insurance. Texas accounts for the second-largest share of that total behind California, where 4.2 million people would be affected.



The Trump administration and state AGs including Texas' Ken Paxton are expected to file arguments Thursday asking the high court to dismantle the ACA, frequently referred to as "Obamacare."

The filings come as COVID-19 infections slip out of control in states including Texas and Florida and as millions of people lose health coverage from their employers due to the pandemic's economic fallout.

"ACA repeal would have disastrous consequences for the American people," according to the Center for American Progress report. "In addition to the roughly 23 million people who would lose coverage, repeal would eliminate essential consumer protections, including those for people with preexisting conditions; requirements for insurers to spend premium dollars on patient care; and mandates that insurers cover prescription drugs, mental health care, and other essential health benefits."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Angry Customer at Store 'Smacks' County Judge Nelson Wolff's Hand Over Mask Ordinance Read More

  2. As COVID-19 Cases Threaten Hospital Capacity, Texas Governor Suspends Elective Surgeries Read More

  3. National Teachers Union Blasts Texas' School Reopening Plan, Saying It Puts Students at Risk Read More

  4. San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States Read More

  5. Members of Congress Blast Treatment of Immigrants in Private Detention Sites Near San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation