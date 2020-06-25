Study: 2 Million Texans Could Lose Health Coverage if AG Ken Paxton Wins at Supreme Court
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM
click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons / USDA
-
The U.S. Supreme Court
Two million Texans stand to lose medical coverage if the White House and Republican state attorneys general convince the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, according to a new study.
An analysis by the Center for American Progress
think tank found that a high court decision to kill off the Obama-era law would strip 23.3 million Americans of health insurance. Texas accounts for the second-largest share of that total behind California, where 4.2 million people would be affected.
The Trump administration and state AGs including Texas' Ken Paxton are expected to file arguments Thursday asking the high court to dismantle the ACA, frequently referred to as "Obamacare."
The filings come as COVID-19 infections slip out of control in states including Texas and Florida and as millions of people lose health coverage from their employers due to the pandemic's economic fallout.
"ACA repeal would have disastrous consequences for the American people," according to the Center for American Progress report. "In addition to the roughly 23 million people who would lose coverage, repeal would eliminate essential consumer protections, including those for people with preexisting conditions; requirements for insurers to spend premium dollars on patient care; and mandates that insurers cover prescription drugs, mental health care, and other essential health benefits."
