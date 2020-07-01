The Internet is Obsessed with San Antonio Woman After Her TikTok About Enforcing Masks Goes Viral

click image
This weekend, a gal in pink velour sweats stole our hearts with a hilarious video on TikTok, which set Twitter alight after getting shared
by famous fashion blogger Bryanboy.
In a stunning twist, it turns out that the viral sensation @cowgirlsosa reps the 2-1-0.
In the video, @cowgirlsosa — a.k.a. Isabella Sosa — flips through a portable CD case while regaling the viewer with a tale of a woman who refused to wear a mask inside a Walgreens, "even though it's mandatory in my county right now."
"She was being super rude to the employee there," Sosa recounts, "saying 'I don't need to wear one!'"
"And so another lady in the store comes up and starts spraying the signature Bath & Body Works scent Warm Vanilla Sugar
all over her face and was like, 'Bitch, I bet you wish you were wearing a mask now,'" she continues.
Breaking a small orange bottle out of her bag and showing it to the camera in true Vanna White style, Sosa quips, "But you know what? I'd do it again!" At that point, she spritzes herself and starts to rock out to the Godsmack disc she throws into the car's CD player.
Sosa's winning combination of sass, verve and unapologetic embrace of early aught's style and music tastes certainly struck a nerve, as evidenced by the 10 million views of the video on Bryanboy's tweet alone. She now has almost 150,000 followers on TikTok
and more than 20,000 on Twitter
.
And though she doesn't have San Antonio splashed in across social media bios, a quick glance at Twitter is all we need to know Sosa's one of us.
In addition to expected tweets about the benefits of mask wearing, she shouts out
local favs including Culebra Meat Market on her feed:
Just in case anyone was worried she's a problematic fav, don't worry — she also participated in a recent Alamo City #BlackLivesMatter march
:
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike
in San Antonio, any locals not down with the mask ordinance better look out, because Sosa — and those of us inspired by her — may come for you with that Bath & Body Works spritz.
