USAA's Employees Will Work From Home Through the Rest of the Year

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Employees at insurance giant USAA, one of the city's largest and highest profile companies, will continue to work from home through the end of 2020, the San Antonio Business Journal reported.

The San Antonio-based financial services institution extended its work-from-home guidelines to December 31. Employees' original return date had been set for September 1.



The delay is in response to the recent COVID-19 spike in San Antonio and other areas, as well as a preventative measure in anticipation of another wave that could arise during the latter half of the year.

"We are highly confident today that we can run USAA indefinitely from a workforce and technology standpoint without having to come back to our buildings," the company said in a statement published by the Business Journal.

Currently, just 6% of USAA's staff is working on its campuses. The company previously announced a pilot program that began June 15, in which 1,000 employees voluntarily returned to work in the San Antonio, Phoenix, Tampa and Colorado Springs campuses.

"Those participating in our volunteer pilot will be allowed to continue coming into the office, and we may seek to expand the program if it is safe to do so," the company stated. "However, we are prepared to send employees back home to work if that becomes the right thing to do."

