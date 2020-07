Fiesta 2020 Officially Canceled — Let the Mourning Begin

click image Facebook / Fiesta San Antonio

It’s official: there will be no Fiesta San Antonio in 2020.After originally postponing the citywide party to November due to the pandemic, Fiesta officials announced Friday that the danger from COVID-19 is unlikely to subside in time to allow for the celebration this year.“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce Fiesta San Antonio will not take place in 2020,” officials said in a Facebook post.However, Fiesta officials added that they're hopeful next year’s festivities can take place starting April 15, 2021.This is the first time the event has been canceled since World War II.