Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 10, 2020

Fiesta 2020 Officially Canceled — Let the Mourning Begin

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM

click image FACEBOOK / FIESTA SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Fiesta San Antonio
It’s official: there will be no Fiesta San Antonio in 2020.

After originally postponing the citywide party to November due to the pandemic, Fiesta officials announced Friday that the danger from COVID-19 is unlikely to subside in time to allow for the celebration this year.



“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce Fiesta San Antonio will not take place in 2020,” officials said in a Facebook post.

However, Fiesta officials added that they're hopeful next year’s festivities can take place starting April 15, 2021.

This is the first time the event has been canceled since World War II.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Black Lives Matter Indoctrinates Children With Communism Read More

  2. Blaux Portable AC Reviews 2020 – Latest Blaux Air Conditioner Consumer Review Analysis Read More

  3. New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Read More

  4. Doctor Says San Antonio 30 Year Old Died After Attending COVID-19 Party Read More

  5. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas Calls It a 'Mistake' to Help Unemployed During Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation