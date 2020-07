Doctor Says San Antonio 30 Year Old Died After Attending COVID-19 Party

click image CDC / Alissa Eckert, MSMI, Dan Higgins, MAMS

According to a doctor at San Antonio's Methodist Hospital, a 30-year-old local man recently died after attending a so-called COVID-19 party, KSAT reports."One of the things that was heart wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'You know, I think I made a mistake.' And this young man went to a COVID party,” Methodist Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby told the station.Akin to the similarly misguided practice of chicken pox parties , COVID-19 parties are gatherings individuals attend to purposefully contract the disease. Motives appear to range from wanting to develop immunity to the coronavirus to competing to see who will contract it first."He didn’t really believe," Appleby told KSAT. "He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn’t get affected by the disease."She added: “My plea to our community and especially all of our young folks in the community is to take it seriously."Wear your mask."