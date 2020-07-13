SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Antonio Monday, with Expected High of 106 Degrees

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET
  • Publicdomainpictures.net
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Antonio and South Texas area today until 8 p.m.

San Antonians can expect temperatures as high as 106 degrees, with heat indexes nearing 113 degrees.



Should temperatures reach 106 degrees, they will break the record temperature for both the day and the month of July. Prior to today, the hottest recorded temperature for July 13 was 102 degrees in 2013.

High temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees until Thursday.

The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors, and checking in on relatives and neighbors. As always, do not leave young children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As Texas Morgues Fill Up, Refrigerator Trucks Are on the Way in Several Counties Read More

  2. Fiesta 2020 Officially Canceled — Let the Mourning Begin Read More

  3. Joaquin Castro and Hispanic Caucus Ask to Meet With CEOs Running Immigrant Detention Sites Read More

  4. Doctor Says San Antonio 30 Year Old Died After Attending COVID-19 Party Read More

  5. Blaux Portable AC Reviews 2020 – Latest Blaux Air Conditioner Consumer Review Analysis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation