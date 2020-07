Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Antonio Monday, with Expected High of 106 Degrees

click to enlarge Publicdomainpictures.net

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Antonio and South Texas area today until 8 p.m.San Antonians can expect temperatures as high as 106 degrees, with heat indexes nearing 113 degrees.Should temperatures reach 106 degrees, they will break the record temperature for both the day and the month of July. Prior to today, the hottest recorded temperature for July 13 was 102 degrees in 2013 High temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees until Thursday The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors, and checking in on relatives and neighbors. As always, do not leave young children or pets in an unattended vehicle.