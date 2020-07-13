Monday, July 13, 2020
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Antonio Monday, with Expected High of 106 Degrees
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 11:39 AM
click to enlarge
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning
for the San Antonio and South Texas area today until 8 p.m.
San Antonians can expect temperatures as high as 106 degrees, with heat indexes nearing 113 degrees.
Should temperatures reach 106 degrees, they will break the record temperature for both the day and the month of July. Prior to today, the hottest recorded temperature for July 13 was 102 degrees in 2013
.
High temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees until Thursday
.
The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors, and checking in on relatives and neighbors. As always, do not leave young children or pets in an unattended vehicle.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: weather, excessive heat warning, san antonio, national weather service, record weather, heat, summer, Texas, high temperatures, above 100 degrees, 106, temperature record, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.