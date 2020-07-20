San Antonio Area Reports Its Highest-Ever Number of COVID-19 Cases
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 8:45 AM
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
A worker at a drive through coronavirus testing center in San Antonio prepares to swab a visitor.
Bexar County on Sunday hit a record high of 2,202 new COVID-19 cases
, eclipsing an earlier record of 1,334 set on July 3.
Metro Health officials also reported six deaths related to the pandemic, bringing the area's total death toll to 257 and its number of cases to 30,835. Only 10% of the area's staffed hospital beds and 48% of its ventilators remain available.
The jump in confirmed cases comes two weeks after the Fourth of July holiday. Local officials were concerned the long weekend would lead people to congregate in large groups, heightening infection risks.
“It’s clear that our community didn’t take the Fourth of July weekend as seriously as we’d hoped," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a Facebook post
. "COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, especially if we don’t heed the warnings from our health officials."
