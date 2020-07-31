San Antonio GOP Congressman Will Hurd Reaches Across the Aisle on Artificial Intelligence

-
U.S. Rep. Hurd speaks to a television news crew in Washington.
While there's plenty to be critical about when it comes to retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd — his records on the environment
and health care
, for example — it's a fair bet at least some of his constituents will miss his bipartisanship.
After all, the San Antonio-area Republican co-won Allegheny College's 2018 Prize for Civility in Public Life
for his 30-hour "bipartisan road trip"
with Beto O'Rourke, back when when the latter was just another Texas congressman and not yet a Democratic superstar.
Apparently, even in the waning months of his term, Hurd has kept up that spirit of reaching across the aisle.
The former CIA intelligence officer recently worked with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, to author a detailed report
on how to keep the U.S. from falling behind China on artificial intelligence. That's important, the pair argue, because AI has big implications for defense and national security.
Among the two House members' suggestions: getting the federal government to devote more money to deploying safe AI and cutting off China’s access to AI-specific microchips.
The techie bible Wired Magazine
was impressed enough with the pair's work that it devoted some serious real estate
to letting them delve into their plan. Turns out Hurd and Kelly are also drafting a congressional resolution on their AI concerns and plan to introduce similar legislation.
“Some of that I hope we get done in this Congress, and others can be taken and run with in the next Congress,” Hurd told the mag.
