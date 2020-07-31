VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

San Antonio GOP Congressman Will Hurd Reaches Across the Aisle on Artificial Intelligence

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 1:05 PM

U.S. Rep. Hurd speaks to a television news crew in Washington. - TWITTER / @HURDONTHEHILL
  • Twitter / @HurdontheHill
  • U.S. Rep. Hurd speaks to a television news crew in Washington.
While there's plenty to be critical about when it comes to retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd — his records on the environment and health care, for example — it's a fair bet at least some of his constituents will miss his bipartisanship.

After all, the San Antonio-area Republican co-won Allegheny College's 2018 Prize for Civility in Public Life for his 30-hour "bipartisan road trip" with Beto O'Rourke, back when when the latter was just another Texas congressman and not yet a Democratic superstar.



Apparently, even in the waning months of his term, Hurd has kept up that spirit of reaching across the aisle.

The former CIA intelligence officer recently worked with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, to author a detailed report on how to keep the U.S. from falling behind China on artificial intelligence. That's important, the pair argue, because AI has big implications for defense and national security.

Among the two House members' suggestions: getting the federal government to devote more money to deploying safe AI and cutting off China’s access to AI-specific microchips.

The techie bible Wired Magazine was impressed enough with the pair's work that it devoted some serious real estate to letting them delve into their plan. Turns out Hurd and Kelly are also drafting a congressional resolution on their AI concerns and plan to introduce similar legislation.

“Some of that I hope we get done in this Congress, and others can be taken and run with in the next Congress,” Hurd told the mag.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  2. San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19 Read More

  3. 'It Cost Me Everything': Hispanic Residents Bear Brunt of COVID-19 in Texas Read More

  4. Sen. John Cornyn Still Won't Push Back at Trump, Even After He Threatens to Delay Election Read More

  5. Pastor John Hagee's CUFI Church Association Filed to Collect Up to $1M in Federal PPP Funds Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation