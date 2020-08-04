VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Texas Man's Scathing Obituary Blaming His Death on Trump and Abbott Goes Viral

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 9:50 AM

A Texas man's obituary struck a chord with the nation this week.

David Nagy, a resident of Jefferson, Texas — a small burg northeast of Longview — died of COVID-19 in late July. While such tragedy is unfortunately commonplace as Texas reels from high infection numbers, the scathing obituary his family published in the local paper, the Jefferson Jimplecute, is not. And people quickly took notice on social media.



As the short memorial went viral, news outlets nationwide picked up the story, including Buzzfeed, The Hill and the New York Post.

"David W. Nagy passed away on July 22, 2020 in the ICU at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview. He suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much loved family who were not allowed at his bedside," the obit reads.

After a brief summary of Nagy's life, the obituary doubles down on its enraged tone, laying the blame for his death at the feet of two leaders who have notoriously avoided taking any decisive action to stem the tide of the pandemic: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.

"Family members believe David's death was needless," it continues. "They blame his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerns with their popularity and votes than lives."

It doesn't stop there, though: "Also to blame are the many ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their 'right' not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people.

"A statement issued by the family declared that Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"

Snopes got in touch with Nagy's widow, Stacey Nagy, to confirm that the obituary was genuine — and it is.

"It gets me so angry that people are aren’t taking this seriously," she told the website.

"The people who are dying are the older people especially — a lot of younger people are dying too — but it’s almost like they’re saying, 'Who cares about the older people?' I’ve been with my husband for 20 years, and all of a sudden, he’s gone. People should know how this makes others feel."

She also expressed anger at the politicization of the pandemic.

"It’s not political," she said. "It’s life and death."

