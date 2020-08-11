VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

As GOP Rivals Enter Recount, Gina Ortiz Jones Launches New TV Spots in San Antonio

With her potential Republican rivals mired in a recount, District 23 Democratic congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones kicked off her first TV spots of the cycle.

The new ads feature Jones, surrounded by family photos, speaking about her Air Force service, her San Antonio ties and being raised by a single immigrant mother. They're part of a "significant six-figure ad buy," according to her campaign.



Jones is running to represent a battleground district that includes part of the Alamo City along with a long swath of the U.S.-Mexico border. This is her second try for the seat after losing to GOP incumbent Will Hurd in 2018 by fewer than 1,000 votes.


While Republicans had hoped to run a strong race to replace the retiring Hurd, a close and contentious primary hasn't worked in their favor.

Late last month, Raul Reyes announced he'd seek a recount in his primary against Tony Gonzales. Although Gonzales significantly outraised his opponent, he led by fewer than 100 votes.

The recount will require elections officials in 29 counties to re-tally votes, a process that will delay the winner from fully launching his campaign and outside groups from funneling in money.

