Chip Roy and Wendy Davis Launch TV Spots as Race to Represent San Antonio District Heats Up

Former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis (left) and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

Freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and well-known Democratic rival Wendy Davis are both launching TV spots Tuesday as they run to represent a district that includes San Antonio and the Hill Country.On Tuesday, the two sides will debut their first ads of the election, according to the Texas Tribune , which first reported the story.The conservative Club for Growth is funding spots on behalf of Roy that attack Davis, a former Texas Senator and gubernatorial candidate, as a "selfish" career politician, thereports. The Club for Growth told the online news outlet it will spend $482,000 on San Antonio-area air time over the next two weeks.Meanwhile, Davis' ads will focus on her biography, including being raised by a single mom in a trailer park and the fact that she's now a grandmother. Her campaign told theit made a "significant buy" in both the Austin and San Antonio markets.Davis has outraised Roy every quarter since announcing her candidacy. At the end of June, her campaign had a war chest of $2.9 million, compared to his $1.7 million.

The seat is one of seven the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting in Texas for the November election.