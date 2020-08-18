VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Chip Roy and Wendy Davis Launch TV Spots as Race to Represent San Antonio District Heats Up

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis (left) and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy - TWITTER / @WENDDAVIS (LEFT); WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE (RIGHT)
  • Twitter / @wenddavis (left); Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore (right)
  • Former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis (left) and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy
Freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and well-known Democratic rival Wendy Davis are both launching TV spots Tuesday as they run to represent a district that includes San Antonio and the Hill Country.

On Tuesday, the two sides will debut their first ads of the election, according to the Texas Tribune, which first reported the story.



The conservative Club for Growth is funding spots on behalf of Roy that attack Davis, a former Texas Senator and gubernatorial candidate, as a "selfish" career politician, the Tribune reports. The Club for Growth told the online news outlet it will spend $482,000 on San Antonio-area air time over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Davis' ads will focus on her biography, including being raised by a single mom in a trailer park and the fact that she's now a grandmother. Her campaign told the Tribune it made a "significant buy" in both the Austin and San Antonio markets.

Davis has outraised Roy every quarter since announcing her candidacy. At the end of June, her campaign had a war chest of $2.9 million, compared to his $1.7 million.

The seat is one of seven the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting in Texas for the November election. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Five People Shot and Wounded at South Side Flea Market, San Antonio Police Say Read More

  2. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Blames the Presence of Confederate Monuments at the Texas Capitol on Democrats After Being Urged to Remove Them Read More

  3. Report: Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Brad Parscale Gained Influence by Protecting Jared Kushner Read More

  4. How One San Antonio Courtroom Handles Tenant-Landlord Disputes During the Pandemic Read More

  5. San Antonio Auto & Truck Show Cancels Due to Pandemic, Will Resume in 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation