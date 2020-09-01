KENS5 Assistant News Director Has Twitter Meltdown, Blocks Local Reporters and Julián Castro

"When would police ever say that race is the reason they're arresting someone? This is an extremely naive and problematic take, especially coming from someone who makes decisions about what stories to cover and what angle to cover them from," McBride, a Black woman, posted in response to a now-deleted tweet from Keith.
You are failing your audiences if you, a journalist, think race is only worth mentioning in police encounters if you can "prove" that's what motivated them.— ashley mcbride (@ashleynmcb) August 28, 2020
"According to @ExpressNews witness account, 'She said Ometu’s only crime was ‘jogging while Black,'" Castro's tweet reads.
According to @ExpressNews witness account, “She said Ometu’s only crime was ‘jogging while Black.’”— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 29, 2020
Also, respectfully, prior to your role at KENS you worked as the PR spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office—very pro-law enforcement.
"Putting blinders on and willfully misunderstanding the racial dynamics of a story you’re reporting on isn’t something to be proud of. ... Several reporters, including a Black woman, have tried to explain to [Keith] why this rationale is wrong," Caruba tweeted in a thread summarizing the incident, which included several links to Keith's now-deleted tweets.
Yesterday, the assistant news director at @KENS5 in San Antonio got into it with several journalists on Twitter over a problematic headline: https://t.co/h4yo0oUflI— Jordan Ray (@JordanLRay) August 30, 2020
He has since blocked those journalists and protected his tweets. Oh, and Julián Castro called him out. pic.twitter.com/rdoItL6GOs
Castro Senior Advisor Sawyer Hackett confirmed that in addition to multiple local reporters, Keith also blocked the former presidential hopeful.
Lol pic.twitter.com/ajeNm64DvU— Lauren Caruba (@LaurenCaruba) August 30, 2020
So far, it appears that the Current's staff has avoided Keith's blocking spree, but his account is now set to private.
.@James_Keith then blocked @JulianCastro after he respectfully pointed out that James worked for the Bexar Cty Sheriffs Office and that a witness said race played a role in the wrongful arrest.— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 30, 2020
Not sure this guy should be making news coverage decisions. @KENS5 @ExpressNews https://t.co/CxJfcVejgm pic.twitter.com/qytHGduIMS
