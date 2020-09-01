No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

San Antonio Police Release Body-Cam Footage of Black Jogger's Arrest

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge Body cam footage shows officers detaining jogger Mathias Ometu last week. - YOUTUBE / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • YouTube / San Antonio Police Department
  • Body cam footage shows officers detaining jogger Mathias Ometu last week.
The San Antonio Police Department has released body-cam footage of officers detaining a Black man jogging in Northwest San Antonio who turned out to not be the suspect they were seeking.

In a statement released concurrently on social media, Police Chief William McManus defended the actions of the officers, saying they "acted appropriately, within their legal authority" when they arrested the man, Mathias Ometu, a week ago.



Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked for a "full accounting" of the incident, which occurred last Tuesday, amid a national backdrop of racial justice protests and demands for more police accountability.

The released footage shows Ometu, a 33-year-old insurance adjuster, who police say matched a description of a domestic violence suspect, arguing with officers as they detain him and ask him to identify himself. Ometu declines to give officers his name — his legal right — and tells them that if he's being detained, they should do so on the side of the street instead of putting him in a patrol vehicle.

Sounds of struggle are heard on the footage as police try to wrestle Ometu into their SUV. However, the camera falls into the grass, offering no clear shot for most of the struggle.

"Are you choking me?" Ometu shouts several times.

After the officer picks up his body cam and footage resumes, another officer says Ometu kicked him in the face during the struggle. "He kicked me right in the eye," he adds.

Ometu, who spent two days in jail before posting bond, faces two felony charges of assaulting a police officer.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told local media he's reviewing Ometu’s case and will decide Tuesday whether to pursue charges.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. Man Arrested Following the Discovery of Yet Another Fort Hood Soldier's Remains Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Hints on Twitter That He Could Reveal New COVID-19 Reopening Plans Next Week Read More

  4. KENS5 Assistant News Director Has Twitter Meltdown, Blocks Local Reporters and Julián Castro Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriff's Office Busts Cockfighting Ring in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation