No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott Calls on Texas Candidates to Sign a Pledge to Oppose Police Budget Cuts

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger in a YouTube video - YOUTUBE / GREGABBOTT
  • YouTube / GregAbbott
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger in a YouTube video
Gov. Greg Abbott has doubled down on law-and-order rhetoric amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, urging Texas political candidates to sign a pledge not to cut police budgets.

"Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state," Abbott says dramatically during a YouTube clip posted Wednesday to promote his pledge. "This reckless action invites crime into our communities and threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families. We cannot let this happen in Texas."



The Republican governor unveiled the pledge less than a month after publicly announcing he'll push for a law during next year's legislative session that would freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut their police budgets.

That threat came days after Austin's city council approved a budget that slashed police funding by one-third and funneled the money into social services. The unanimous vote followed months of pressure from police-accountability activists.

Similar groups have urged San Antonio to throttle back a proposed budget increase for its police department.

San Antonio community organizer Ananda Tomas dismissed Abbott's pledge as a partisan maneuver and took issue with him calling cities "reckless" for cutting police budgets. Those cuts can fund social programs that help cities better address issues such as mental illness and homelessness, she added.

"What we're talking about is civilianizing jobs," Tomas said. "We're talking about taking duties away from overworked, overtired police officers who don't have adequate training in that kind of work and giving them to civilians who do."

As part of his pledge, Abbott requested that candidates of any party affiliation to sign his pledge and post it on social media at 2 p.m. this Thursday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. AT&T Center Partners with MOVE Texas to Hold Free Drive-Through Voter Registration Event Read More

  2. Bexar County Is No. 2 in Texas for Officer-Involved Shootings; Black Residents Are in the Crosshairs Read More

  3. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  4. San Antonio's Charles Roundtree Among Those NFL Team Honoring as Victims of Police Violence Read More

  5. San Antonio Seeks Community Input on Bike and Pedestrian Policy Via Interactive Website Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation