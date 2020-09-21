No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 21, 2020

Texas Historical Commission vote to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph is expected on Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM

The Alamo Cenotaph - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • The Alamo Cenotaph
Brace yourself for more monumental meltdowns.

The Texas Historical Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to shift the Alamo Cenotaph — erected in 1936 to honor those who died defending the site from the Mexican army — some 500 feet from its current location.

Moving and refurbishing the deteriorating cenotaph is part of a $450 million redevelopment of the historic site and its surrounding plaza. A bandstand was disassembled and removed in May to make way for the monument's relocation.



Controversy continues to swirl around Alamo Plaza overhaul, which has drawn criticism from Republican elected officials and threats of civil disobedience from self-appointed defenders of Texas liberty.

The THC meeting will begin at 9 a.m. via Zoom, according to an agenda posted on the commission's website. For those interested in making public comment, online registration closes at 8 p.m. Monday.

