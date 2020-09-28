Police bodycam captures arrest of former Trump campaign chief and San Antonio techie Brad Parscale

click to enlarge Youtube Screen Capture / ThisIsButter

Brad Pascale meets the police.

Newly released police bodycam footage shows Florida cops arrest a shirtless, apparently intoxicated Brad Parscale after the Trump campaign official's wife called emergency responders to their residence.

On Sunday, the former San Antonio web designer's wife, Candice Parscale, called police to their Fort Lauderdale home, saying her husband had chambered a round into a pistol during a heated argument and threatened suicide, according to a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Bodycam video shows police attempting to get Parscale, who helmed the data operation of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, to come outside. When he declined, more officers, including a SWAT team and a negotiator, converged on the house, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

After an hour-long standoff, a police officer friendly with Parscale convinced him to come outside. Video shows Parscale approaching officers from the front stoop of the house, shirtless and holding a beer.

Parscale engages with the police, putting the beer on the back of a pickup truck parked in the driveway.

“All right, relax," one cop says. "What’s going on?”

“So, she started saying all this shit,” Parscale explains, slurring his words.

Another officer shouts for the 6-foot-8 Parscale to get on the ground, then tackles him after he doesn't immediately respond. Other officers with automatic rifles move into the picture.

“Jesus,” Parscale says. “I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do anything.”

Police saw cuts and bruises on Candice Parscale and she said her husband had caused the injuries, according to the Sun-Sentinel report. Officers recovered 10 firearms from the home — including several pistols, a shotgun and rifle.

Parscale had a meteoric rise from working as a web designer for Trump's family businesses to managing the data side of his 2016 campaign from a San Antonio office building.

The president picked Parscale, now a Florida resident, to chair his 2020 reelection campaign. However, after a media embarrassment over a disastrous Oklahoma campaign rally amid slipping poll numbers, Parscale was demoted to another role in the campaign's digital operation.

