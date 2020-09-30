Underrepresented part of San Antonio gains Latina-owned magazine Live From The Southside

click image
San Antonio native and blogger April Monterrosa has launched Live From The Southside
, a new Latina-owned magazine that focuses on news coming out of the city's South Side.
The publication, available in a glossy print edition and through Kindle via Amazon
, is an expansion of Monterrosa’s online newsletter and blog
of the same name that debuted in February 2019.
The magazine and online platform feature stories about Southside events, travel tips, education and more. It features work from local contributing writers including Southside leaders, businesspeople, artists and students.
“My vision for the magazine is to motivate our community to support each other, personally and professionally,” Monterrosa said in a release. “The goal is … to improve and expand community relationships through promoting positive events, stories, healthy living and businesses.”
The inaugural issue boasts 58 pages of content, including an article on fideo by Roxanne Gonzales-Quintero, owner and founder of the Fideo Loco Festival and Cook-Off. Other contributors include local foodie Alex Serna — probably better known by his Instagram handle @sanantoniomunchies — and Jerry West, a born-and-bred Southsider who runs a local confections business under the moniker The Cake Pop Guy.
Monterrosa — whose writing has been featured in publications such as Good Housekeeping
and SAXtreme Magazine
— hopes to provide monthly subscriptions in the near future. In the meantime, interested readers can find a virtual copy of the mag at the Live From The Southside website
.
