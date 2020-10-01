No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Former San Antonio web designer Brad Parscale leaves senior role with Trump campaign

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 8:45 AM

click to enlarge Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida.
San Antonio-tied Brad Parscale, a senior Trump campaign adviser, is pulling back from the president's reelection bid to get help for "overwhelming stress" faced by himself and his family, according to a Politico report.

The statement follows an incident on Sunday in which Parscale was detained by police and hospitalized for mental health evaluation after he brandished a gun and made suicidal statements at his $2.4 million Florida home.



"I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in the statement.

In a statement to Politico, Parscale's wife Candice also denied that the former San Antonio web designer had physically harmed her, even though a police report shows that she told officers he was responsible for bruises on her body.

"The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior," she said, according to the report.

Parscale is widely credited as a key player in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, running its digital operation from a San Antonio office building and eventually rising to the role of campaign manager for the president's reelection effort.

However, amid lagging poll numbers, Parscale was demoted this summer to a senior advisor role after he engineered a shambolic Tulsa rally meant to signify Trump's victorious return to in-person campaigning.

