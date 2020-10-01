No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Overland Partners wins 2020 Innovation by Design Award for San Antonio ChildSafe campus

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF OVERLAND PARTNERS
  • Photo courtesy of Overland Partners
San Antonio child abuse-prevention organization ChildSafe has won Fast Company's 2020 Innovation by Design Award in its newest category: wellness.

Designed by Overland Partners, the nonprofit's nature-focused campus provides a nurturing and child-friendly atmosphere for the parents, counselors and kids navigating the healing and legal process.

After five years of concerted planning between Overland, Guido Construction and ChildSafe, the $26.5 million ChildSafe Harvey E. Najim Children & Family Center opened in August 2019. The 43,000-square foot campus includes play areas, therapeutic green spaces, rooftop gardens and ample spaces for music, art and family therapy.



"By strategic design decisions, we were able to invoke nature’s therapeutic benefits inside and outside of the building to bring a sense of calm to children and families during a daunting time in their lives, as well as staff members who work in stressful situations,” Overland Principal Michael Rey said.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF OVERLAND PARTNERS
  • Photo courtesy of Overland Partners

Included in the campus design are the environmentally friendly elements of solar panels, rainwater harvesting, the use recycled water for landscaping and advanced heating and cooling systems, all of which minimize operation costs and are sustainable.

This August, Overland Partners landed the Design-Built Institute of America's Merit Award in the Civil/Assembly category for their role in the installation Austin, located at the Blanton Museum of Art on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

