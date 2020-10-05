Union chief testifies that San Antonio post office managers lied to congressman on fact-finding visit

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks to reporters outside San Antonio's central mail distribution site.
A postal union leader testified in a federal lawsuit that managers at San Antonio's main post office duped U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro during his recent visit to investigate postal service budget cuts, the Express-News reports
The San Antonio democrat toured the mail distribution center in August to look into questions whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump megadonor, imposed deep budget cuts to delay mail delivery
Union leader Carlos Barrios said in a sworn affidavit that just before Castro’s visit, managers hid up to 54,000 pieces of delayed mail by shipping them to a facility in Austin, according to the Express-News
report. Most of that mail was delayed for weeks, some for months, he added.
Testifying in a suit filed in New York by mail-in voters concerned about DeJoy's budget cuts, Barrios also charged that managers "dressed up" a pair of dismantled mail-sorting machines and lied to the congressman, saying they were in still in operation.
In response to the testimony, plant manager Dennis Stasa denied misleading Castro about whether the machines functioned and dismissed the shipment of San Antonio mail to Austin as "routine," according to the daily.
Barrios later updated his testimony, responding directly to Stasa's claim.
“It is — of course — ordinary that some mail in San Antonio gets transferred … to Austin,” Barrios said, according to the report. “However, having delayed mail for months, that has sat for weeks on the mail floor shuffled to Austin to hide it makes no sense at all.”
