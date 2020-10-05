No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 5, 2020

Union chief testifies that San Antonio post office managers lied to congressman on fact-finding visit

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks to reporters outside San Antonio's central mail distribution site. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks to reporters outside San Antonio's central mail distribution site.
A postal union leader testified in a federal lawsuit that managers at San Antonio's main post office duped U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro during his recent visit to investigate postal service budget cuts, the Express-News reports.

The San Antonio democrat toured the mail distribution center in August to look into questions whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump megadonor, imposed deep budget cuts to delay mail delivery ahead of the November election.



Union leader Carlos Barrios said in a sworn affidavit that just before Castro’s visit, managers hid up to 54,000 pieces of delayed mail by shipping them to a facility in Austin, according to the Express-News report. Most of that mail was delayed for weeks, some for months, he added.

Testifying in a suit filed in New York by mail-in voters concerned about DeJoy's budget cuts, Barrios also charged that managers "dressed up" a pair of dismantled mail-sorting machines and lied to the congressman, saying they were in still in operation.

In response to the testimony, plant manager Dennis Stasa denied misleading Castro about whether the machines functioned and dismissed the shipment of San Antonio mail to Austin as "routine," according to the daily.

Barrios later updated his testimony, responding directly to Stasa's claim.

“It is — of course — ordinary that some mail in San Antonio gets transferred … to Austin,” Barrios said, according to the report. “However, having delayed mail for months, that has sat for weeks on the mail floor shuffled to Austin to hide it makes no sense at all.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top aides want him investigated for bribery and other alleged crimes Read More

  2. Gov. Abbott issues order allowing just one mail-in-ballot drop-off location per Texas county Read More

  3. Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale detained in Florida after threatening self harm Read More

  4. Immigration policies hang in the balance as U.S. Senate prepares for fight over Ginsburg's successor Read More

  5. No straight-ticket voting for Texas' 2020 election, federal appeals court says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation