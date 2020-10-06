No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Bexar County voter registrations expected to be 12% higher than for last presidential election

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM

After a flood of last-minute registrations and mail-in applications, Bexar County expects to tally a 12% increase in registered voters since the 2016 presidential election, elections officials told the Express-News.

Bexar will have approximately 1,175,000 registered voters after receiving all recently mailed applications, Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen told told the daily. Those applications must be postmarked by Monday or earlier for someone to vote on November 3.



Around 3,700 people registered Saturday and Sunday, increasing the total number of voters in the county to 1,170,389. Even without the expected mail-in registrations, that's still a leap ahead of the 1,049,089 who were registered for the prior presidential contest.

“We’ve seen lots of activity,” Callanen told the Express-News. “My only hope — my prayer — is that the people who are coming to register to vote will come back to vote.”

The Elections Department's downtown office stayed open two extra hours Monday to process registration forms.

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday, October 13. 

