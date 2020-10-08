No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff won't opt in on governor's order reopening bars — for now

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks at Wednesday's coronavirus briefing. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT TV
  • Screen Capture / KSAT TV
  • County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks at Wednesday's coronavirus briefing.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Wednesday night that he's not ready to swing open the saloon doors following Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order clearing bars to return to business. 

Abbott issued an order earlier in the day allowing bars and similar establishments to open at 50% capacity in municipalities with low COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, under the rules, individual counties would need to agree before drinking establishments can reopen. 



"At this point, I'm not opting in," Wolff said during Wednesday night's COVID-19 briefing. "But I am going to try to give a fair hearing on it, and I am going to get help from Metro Health, because I'm going to rely on them first."

Wolff said he'll task Metro Health to examine the health risks of a reopening and to recommend standards that should apply to businesses that reopen.

What's more, he said the county should determine how many bars still haven't reopened. Many have added food service in recent weeks to be reclassified as restaurants under state rules.

Wolff said he expects to have a report back from Metro Health by October 14.

"As soon as we get that information, I'll certainly be consulting with the mayor and making a decision," Wolff said.

