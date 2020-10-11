No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Sunday, October 11, 2020

Downtown march scheduled for Monday, October, 12, San Antonio's Indigenous People's Day

Posted By on Sun, Oct 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Advocates for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue protest Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Columbus Park. - BEN OLIVO / SAN ANTONIO HERON
  • Ben Olivo / San Antonio Heron
  • Advocates for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue protest Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Columbus Park.
Activists will stage a downtown march supporting human rights and indigenous dignity on Monday, October 12, which the City of San Antonio designated Indigenous People's Day.

Marchers will gather at Columbus Park, where the city this summer took down a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus. Activists called for statue's removal  due to Columbus' history of slavery and oppression of indigenous people.



The march will run 2-5 p.m. More information is available by emailing indigenousway@gmail.com or calling (210) 542-9271.

