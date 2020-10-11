Sunday, October 11, 2020
Downtown march scheduled for Monday, October, 12, San Antonio's Indigenous People's Day
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Sun, Oct 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM
click to enlarge
-
Ben Olivo / San Antonio Heron
-
Advocates for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue protest Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Columbus Park.
Activists will stage a downtown march supporting human rights and indigenous dignity on Monday, October 12, which the City of San Antonio designated Indigenous People's Day.
Marchers will gather at Columbus Park, where the city this summer took down a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus. Activists called for statue's removal due to Columbus' history of slavery and oppression of indigenous people.
The march will run 2-5 p.m. More information is available by emailing indigenousway@gmail.com or calling (210) 542-9271.
