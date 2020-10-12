No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 12, 2020

Polls open for early voting in Bexar County Tuesday — here's how to vote safely in person

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.
Early voting begins Tuesday, October 13, and will last until Friday, October 30 this year.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, some San Antonians are still navigating how to show up at the polls safely if they do not qualify for mail-in voting. To help, we've put together a short guide to voting in person.



Before heading to the polls, it is recommended that individuals check their voter registration status. Vote411 has tools that help people look up their voter registration, polling place, a sample ballot and even upcoming debates in the area.

As for safety protocols, according to an Express-News article shared by the Bexar County Elections Department, physicians recommend getting a flu shot before voting, as well as wearing a mask. They also recommend that voters prepare their ballot before they come to the polling location in order to lessen their amount of indoor exposure time.

During the early voting period, Bexar County residents can vote at any of its polling locations, including the AT&T Center, which will be used as a mega-voting center. For election day, voters can find their designated polling place based on their addresses using Bexar County's online search tool.

Early voting opening hours will vary throughout the month, with longer hours as election day draws closer:
  • Tuesday to Saturday, Oct. 13-17: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25: noon-6 p.m.
  • Monday to Saturday, Oct. 19-24: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Monday to Friday, Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
click image A graphic summarizing the required identification for voting in-person in Texas. - TEXAS SECRETARY OF STATE
  • Texas Secretary of State
  • A graphic summarizing the required identification for voting in-person in Texas.
Voters need to bring one of seven accepted forms of identification with them, which include a valid Texas Driver License, Texas Election ID Certificate, U.S. Passport book or certificate, Texas Personal ID Card or U.S. Military ID Card with photo.

Those who lack approved identification can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and bring other identifying documentation, such as a Certified Domestic Birth Certificate, current utility bill or government check.

A full list of Bexar County voting sites and other election details can be found online.

