Bexar County Approves Three of Four Mega-Voting Centers to Handle High November Turnout

Facebook / Mission Concepción Sports Park

Mission Concepción Sports Park is one of four mega-voting centers the county plans to open for the November election.

Bexar County has approved three of four planned mega-voting sites to handle the high turnout expected for the November 3 election, County Judge Nelson Wolff said during a Tuesday evening briefing.The sites will be located at the AT&T Center on the East Side, Alzafar Shrine Temple on the North Side and Mission Concepción Sports Park on the South Side, covering three of the county's four districts. Bexar County Commissioner's Court is still scouring for a site to cover the West Side's District 2, Wolff added.The large sites are meant to accommodate high turnout while allowing both voters and elections volunteers to maintain social distance.Gov. Greg Abbott last month extended Texas' early voting period for the election by six days, citing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting will now run October 13-30.Even so, voting-rights groups have criticized the state for not making more accommodations during the health crisis, including expanding the eligibility for mail-in voting, which is largely limited to those 65 and older.During the briefing, Wolff also said Bexar County is mailing 265,000 ballots to residents 65 and older to make it easier for them to cast ballots without showing up in person.