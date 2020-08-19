VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bexar County Approves Three of Four Mega-Voting Centers to Handle High November Turnout

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM

Mission Concepción Sports Park is one of four mega-voting centers the county plans to open for the November election. - FACEBOOK / MISSION CONCEPCIÓN SPORTS PARK
  • Facebook / Mission Concepción Sports Park
  • Mission Concepción Sports Park is one of four mega-voting centers the county plans to open for the November election.
Bexar County has approved three of four planned mega-voting sites to handle the high turnout expected for the November 3 election, County Judge Nelson Wolff said during a Tuesday evening briefing.

The sites will be located at the AT&T Center on the East Side, Alzafar Shrine Temple on the North Side and Mission Concepción Sports Park on the South Side, covering three of the county's four districts. Bexar County Commissioner's Court is still scouring for a site to cover the West Side's District 2, Wolff added.



The large sites are meant to accommodate high turnout while allowing both voters and elections volunteers to maintain social distance.

Gov. Greg Abbott last month extended Texas' early voting period for the election by six days, citing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting will now run October 13-30.

Even so, voting-rights groups have criticized the state for not making more accommodations during the health crisis, including expanding the eligibility for mail-in voting, which is largely limited to those 65 and older.

During the briefing, Wolff also said Bexar County is mailing 265,000 ballots to residents 65 and older to make it easier for them to cast ballots without showing up in person.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Union Members Say U.S. Postal Service Removed Mail-Sorting Machines in San Antonio Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott Says He'll Push for Law to Freeze Tax Revenues for Cities That Cut Police Funding Read More

  3. More than 4% of Texas' Teachers and Education Workers Have Lost Their Jobs During the Pandemic Read More

  4. Chip Roy and Wendy Davis Launch TV Spots as Race to Represent San Antonio District Heats Up Read More

  5. Emissions Dropped During the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Climate Impact Won’t Last Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation