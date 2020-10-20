John Cornyn, who once backed Trump using defense funds for border wall, now says he opposes it

.@JohnCornyn publicly supported and voted for Donald Trump's plan to steal money from our troops to pay for his useless border wall. Now today he says he privately opposed it.— MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) October 18, 2020
Either John Cornyn's a coward — or he's a liar. https://t.co/nQruUsqI11
Last year, Congress passed my bipartisan bill to stop Trump from stripping money away from the military to build his border wall.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 18, 2020
But @JohnCornyn voted against it — and became part of Trump’s veto-proof minority.
Now, Texans are losing their land. https://t.co/44q0qcEmrO
