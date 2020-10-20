San Antonio activist named 2020 L'Oréal Paris Woman of Worth for work with female veterans

click image
Facebook / The Pink Berets
Beauty brand L’Oréal Paris has named San Antonian Stephanie Gattas, founder of veterans-aid group The Pink Berets
, as a 2020 Woman of Worth honoree.
Gattas' Boerne-based nonprofit advocates for mental health awareness for female members of the U.S. armed services. Following
the slaying
of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the group has been at the forefront of a nationwide call for changes in the way the military handles sexual trauma cases.
“Being a L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth affords me the opportunity to be a global agent of change to empower the younger generation of women veterans,” Gattas said in an email to the Current
. “I envision a world were women feel seen, heard and honored for their contributions to their country.”
The title comes with a check for $10,000.
Gattas also stands to gain an additional $25,000 for her cause, but she’ll need the public’s help to pull in that extra money. Those interested in helping her win the additional cash can register at the Women of Worth website
to vote for he once a day, now through November 27.
This year's 10 honorees will also be profiled in an hour-long NBC special airing nationwide on Wednesday, November 25, at 8 p.m.
"This year has given us a greater appreciation and respect for those who dedicate their lives to serving their communities,” L'Oréal Paris USA President Ali Goldstein said in a release. “That's why it's more important than ever ... to shine a spotlight on the tenacity and courage of women who are tackling injustice and channeling painful experiences into something truly beautiful and worthy.”
