No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

San Antonio activist named 2020 L'Oréal Paris Woman of Worth for work with female veterans

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click image FACEBOOK / THE PINK BERETS
  • Facebook / The Pink Berets
Beauty brand L’Oréal Paris has named San Antonian Stephanie Gattas, founder of veterans-aid group The Pink Berets, as a 2020 Woman of Worth honoree.

Gattas' Boerne-based nonprofit advocates for mental health awareness for female members of the U.S. armed services. Following the slaying of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the group has been at the forefront of a nationwide call for changes in the way the military handles sexual trauma cases.

“Being a L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth affords me the opportunity to be a global agent of change to empower the younger generation of women veterans,” Gattas said in an email to the Current. “I envision a world were women feel seen, heard and honored for their contributions to their country.”



The title comes with a check for $10,000.

Gattas also stands to gain an additional $25,000 for her cause, but she’ll need the public’s help to pull in that extra money. Those interested in helping her win the additional cash can register at the Women of Worth website to vote for he once a day, now through November 27.

This year's 10 honorees will also be profiled in an hour-long NBC special airing nationwide on Wednesday, November 25, at 8 p.m.

"This year has given us a greater appreciation and respect for those who dedicate their lives to serving their communities,” L'Oréal Paris USA President Ali Goldstein said in a release. “That's why it's more important than ever ... to shine a spotlight on the tenacity and courage of women who are tackling injustice and channeling painful experiences into something truly beautiful and worthy.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. At debate, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy cites document signed by — giggle — Dr. I.P. Freely Read More

  2. South Texas U.S. House candidate Tony Gonzales launched run before leaving Navy, filings show Read More

  3. Texas can reject mail-in ballots over mismatched signatures without giving voters a chance to appeal, court rules Read More

  4. U.S. Supreme Court will hear cases on border wall funding, 'remain in Mexico' policy Read More

  5. Why Marianne Williamson won’t let the haters stop her from casting her strange magic in America Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation