No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Bipartisan elections report raises odds of Democrats taking Texas House this cycle to 'toss up'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / DANIEL MAYER
  • Wikimedia Commons / Daniel Mayer
Based on voter turnout, the Cook Political Report, a trusted bipartisan barometer of elections outcomes, has shifted its call on the odds of Democrats flipping the Texas House from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

"All year, we had considered the Texas House to be in play, but with an edge to the GOP," Cook's Louis Jacobson wrote in a last-minute analysis posted Monday. "Now, with enormous turnout banked in large-population counties — the types of places where Democrats have been gaining ground in the Lone Star State — we’ve decided to make a last-minute reconsideration."



Republicans currently control all branches of Texas' state government and have commanded a House majority since 2002.

However, as Jacobson notes, a Democratic takeover of the house would go beyond loosening the GOP's grip on the legislative process. The shift would give Dems a seat at the redistricting table after the 2020 Census, offering a counterbalance to Republican gerrymandering.

Assuming Democrats can keep all their seats, including 12 they scooped in the 2018 midterm, they will need to flip nine to cement a majority in the chamber.

The party has focused on six Republican seats as particularly vulnerable this cycle and also targeted another eight, including Republican State Rep. Steve Allison's District 121 seat in Bexar County, which faces a robust challenge from Democrat Celina Montoya.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lengthy rescue of riders stuck on rollercoaster at Sea World San Antonio caught on drone video Read More

  2. Late attack ad by John Cornyn manipulates video to put words in opponent MJ Hegar's mouth Read More

  3. Proponents make last-minute case for Proposition B, San Antonio's job-training ballot measure Read More

  4. San Antonio H-E-B stores have updated product purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels Read More

  5. During San Antonio stop, DNC chairman says party ready to fight Trump's voter suppression Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation