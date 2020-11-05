No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Retired San Antonio Police Department detective arrested for pointing pistol at man during scuffle

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Authorities have arrested a retired San Antonio police detective after he was caught on cell phone video pointing a handgun at a man during an altercation outside a Home Depot, KSAT reports.

John Schiller was taken into custody Friday and released on a $25,000 bond, San Antonio Police Department officials told the station. He's been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.



Schiller, 55, is accused of brandishing the weapon after confronting a man he accused of stealing his ex-wife’s phone. The man, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told KSAT he found the phone in a parking lot and texted the owner so he could return it.

The incident allegedly took place September 27 in the parking lot of a Home Depot near Loop 1604 and Culebra Road. However, the Bexar County District Clerk's office only confirmed the existence of an arrest warrant Wednesday night, the station reports.

