Report: Texas Attorney General asked top donor to give job to woman with whom he had an affair

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
As if Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton didn't have enough problems.
The Associated Press is reporting
that Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman he later recommended for a job with a deep-pocketed donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him.
In its story, the news wire cited a two people Paxton allegedly told about the relationship. Fearing retaliation, the individuals spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The two sources said Paxton acknowledged the affair in 2018 to top members of his office and political staff. According to the duo, he had already ended his affair with woman, who worked for a state senator at the time.
Nate Paul, the key Paxton donor and Austin real-estate developer whom the sources said hired the woman, said in a deposition this week that the AG recommended her for a job with his company, according to a deposition transcript obtained by the AP.
A spokesperson for Paxton had no comment to the AP.
If the report is accurate, Paxton's recommendation of the woman brings a new dimension to the relationship between the AG's office and Paul, who's been at the center of the abuse of office allegations. It's also another black mark on the record of the conservative attorney general, who's already under indictment for securities fraud.
Senior aides in Paxton's office reported him to law enforcement in late September, alleging criminal violations including bribery and abuse of office related to his relationship with Paul.
