No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

Report: Texas Attorney General asked top donor to give job to woman with whom he had an affair

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
As if Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton didn't have enough problems.

The Associated Press is reporting that Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman he later recommended for a job with a deep-pocketed donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him.



In its story, the news wire cited a two people Paxton allegedly told about the relationship. Fearing retaliation, the individuals spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The two sources said Paxton acknowledged the affair in 2018 to top members of his office and political staff. According to the duo, he had already ended his affair with woman, who worked for a state senator at the time.

Nate Paul, the key Paxton donor and Austin real-estate developer whom the sources said hired the woman, said in a deposition this week that the AG recommended her for a job with his company, according to a deposition transcript obtained by the AP.

A spokesperson for Paxton had no comment to the AP. 

If the report is accurate, Paxton's recommendation of the woman brings a new dimension to the relationship between the AG's office and Paul, who's been at the center of the abuse of office allegations. It's also another black mark on the record of the conservative attorney general, who's already under indictment for securities fraud. 

Senior aides in Paxton's office reported him to law enforcement in late September, alleging criminal violations including bribery and abuse of office related to his relationship with Paul.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Retired San Antonio Police Department detective arrested for pointing pistol at man during scuffle Read More

  2. Victim of San Antonio attorney sentenced for stealing from clients says he's not paying restitution Read More

  3. Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong. Read More

  4. Report: Trump fan who rammed SUV while following Biden bus also threatened San Antonio protesters Read More

  5. Whistleblowers say Texas AG's office retaliated against them — placing an armed guard in the office — after they reported Ken Paxton Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation