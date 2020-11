Texas becomes first U.S. state with 1 million COVID-19 cases, blowing past many entire countries

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / The National Guard

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers process sample bags containing COVID-19 tests.

Texas has become the first U.S. state to pass 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases , now tallying the 10th largest number of cases in the world , according to data released by Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.The Lone Star State has recorded 1,010,364 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the U.S. in early March, according to Johns Hopkins. Since then, 19,337 Texans have died from their exposure to the coronavirus.The current data puts Texas, the second most populous U.S. state, ahead of Italy, Mexico and Peru in total infections.Texas reported 10,865 cases on Tuesday, a new daily record. That count is 74 higher than the previous record set on July 15. El Paso, Dallas and Laredo have all emerged as recent hotspots amid a nationwide surge.While San Antonio hasn't yet hit the peak in infections it experienced this summer, key indicators are on an upward trend.