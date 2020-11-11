Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick backs Trump's claims of rigged election, offers $1 million for voter fraud tips

click to enlarge
-
Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
-
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
State elections officials are throwing water on President Donal Trump's claims of widespread fraud
and the White House's lawsuits over those allegations are fizzling faster than a dollar-store cigarette lighter
.
Even so, Texas Lt. Gov. Pan Patrick's ready to pony up cash to keep the dream alive. Scratch that. He's ready to pony up his donors'
cash to keep the dream alive.
In a news release, the Republican official said he's prepared to offer up to $1 million to "incentivize, encourage and reward" people people who blow the whistle on voter fraud in the Lone Star State. The reward will come from his campaign fund, a spokeswoman told the Texas Tribune
.
Patrick's press statement checks the expected boxes about supporting Trump's "efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election" and raising questions of fraud related to "delays in counting mail-in ballots."
If case anyone needs a refresher, Team Trump has continued to claim without evidence that ol' "Sleepy Joe" could only have claimed victory last week if the election had been rigged. Fearing blowback from Trump's base, plenty of GOP officials have stepped up to back the claim
.
In staying on message with the president, Patrick's release offered no evidence of widespread fraud in the Lone Star State — or elsewhere, for that matter. It did, however, cite three recent arrests in the state on election fraud charges, none of which has yet to come to trial.
Patrick's puffery drew the expected blowback from the Texas Democratic Party, which issued accused him — along with Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Republican Party honcho Allen West — of "cowering to their extremist right-wing base rather than leading at a pivotal moment for our country."
But for our money, the best ridicule came from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who tweeted back at Patrick, saying he'd like to collect his "handsome reward," adding he'd located a voter in his state who "tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump."
"I'd like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls," Fetterman said, naming a convenience store chain based in his state. "ps. The Cowboys Blow."
