No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas wants you to know the CDC can't tell him how to celebrate Thanksgiving

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM

Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy: They can have his turkey leg when they pry it from his cold, dead fingers. - TWITTER / CHIP ROY
  • Twitter / Chip Roy
  • Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy: They can have his turkey leg when they pry it from his cold, dead fingers.
The Centers for Disease Control recently released recommendations on how to hold Thanksgiving dinner in the age of COVID-19. You know, so we don't kill off grandma just because we want to partake in green bean casserole.

Most of us will likely abide, downsize our gatherings, maybe hold them outdoors or even on Zoom. Because, hey, who wants a granny death on our conscience?



Not so for newly reelected U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin. In a series of tweets, the herd-immunity advocate announced he ain't any more fond of the big, bad gubment telling him how to celebrate Turkey Day than he is of it calling for background checks on firearms.

"I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving. Period," Roy posted in response to a Twitter promise by conservative talk-show host Steve Deace to ignore the CDC guidelines.

Indeed, Deace said he'll "intentionally violate" all the recommendations. Because, um, freedom or something.


A couple days later — after some pushback, if we're reading the context correctly — Roy doubled down in a second tweet, explaining he should have been more clear: "I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving... or any other day... Period."

Roy even followed it up with the hashtag #StandUpForAmerica. Because — at least in his book — there's nothing more American than elevating the risk of sickness and death to pander to your base.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project
Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong.
A new generation of chefs and restauranteurs is upping San Antonio’s Chinese food game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pearl developer Silver Ventures buys full city block on San Antonio's Museum Reach Read More

  2. Relatives raising money for San Antonio 4 year old who lost both parents to COVID-19 Read More

  3. PolitiFact slaps 'Pants on Fire!' rating on Lt. Gov. Patrick's claim Austin is among most dangerous cities Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg challenges coronavirus to powerlifting competition Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Southtown Yoga Loft holding outdoor yoga series in collaboration with hill country resort Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation