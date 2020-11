U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas wants you to know the CDC can't tell him how to celebrate Thanksgiving

Twitter / Chip Roy

Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy: They can have his turkey leg when they pry it from his cold, dead fingers.

A apologize to the folks who have raised concerns that I said “I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving. Period.” I should have been more clear, so here it goes: “I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving... or any other day... Period.” #StandUpForAmerica https://t.co/Zy9TxOxEre — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 15, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control recently released recommendations on how to hold Thanksgiving dinner in the age of COVID-19. You know, so we don't kill off grandma just because we want to partake in green bean casserole.Most of us will likely abide, downsize our gatherings, maybe hold them outdoors or even on Zoom. Because, hey, who wants a granny death on our conscience?Not so for newly reelected U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin. In a series of tweets, the herd-immunity advocate announced he ain't any more fond of the big, bad gubment telling him how to celebrate Turkey Day than he is of it calling for background checks on firearms "I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving. Period," Roy posted in response to a Twitter promise by conservative talk-show host Steve Deace to ignore the CDC guidelines.Indeed, Deace said he'll "intentionally violate" all the recommendations. Because, um, freedom or something.A couple days later — after some pushback, if we're reading the context correctly — Roy doubled down in a second tweet , explaining he should have been more clear: "I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving... or any other day... Period."Roy even followed it up with the hashtag #StandUpForAmerica. Because — at least in his book — there's nothing more American than elevating the risk of sickness and death to pander to your base.