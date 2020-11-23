Twitter users blast Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing 'war on Thanksgiving' meme as Texas COVID deaths rise

November 22, 2020
https://t.co/favs1CDrDq pic.twitter.com/oWC3HEQXjs— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 22, 2020
This is the Senator’s home state *this weekend* as the National Guard & jail trustees load tractor trailers with bodies.— Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) November 22, 2020
Twitter isn’t real life. Memes aren’t legislation.
Americans are suffering & too many - too far removed from our struggle - are thinking about re-election. https://t.co/F1D7MLxDC3 pic.twitter.com/8xA49Jsgdv
November 22, 2020
Sen. @tedcruz: "We are paying a whole lot of people a lot more money to stay home and not work than they made on their jobs -- and that is terrible." pic.twitter.com/EfqTJERkNt— The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2020
