Monday, November 30, 2020

The Mendoza Line: Lawmaker files resolution to make gerrymandering Texas’ official form of vote rigging

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge A map of Texas' gerrymandered-to-hell 68th District. - TEXAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Texas House of Representatives
  • A map of Texas' gerrymandered-to-hell 68th District.
We understand that in the current political environment it can be really tough to tell the difference between real news stories and satire, which is precisely why we're letting you know that the Mendoza Line is a weekly work of satire.

The bluebonnet is Texas’ state flower. The pecan its state tree.



Now, Republican State Rep. Drew Springer has filed a resolution designating gerrymandering as Texas’ official form of vote rigging.

Springer represents Texas House District 68, which is one of the most blatantly gerrymandered districts in the state. It covers 22 counties from the Panhandle, across the Llano Estacado and into North Texas’ Red River region.

click to enlarge tml_logo-03-1.jpg
“Gerrymandering has been great for me,” Springer said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for the kooky way my district is drawn. My part of the state is white, pro-life, pro-gun and conservative. So, it’s nice running a race I know I can always win.”

click to enlarge Republican State Rep. Drew Springer dares rivals to come and take his district, which is gerrymandered for maximum GOP winability. - TWITTER / @DREWSPRINGER
  • Twitter / @DrewSpringer
  • Republican State Rep. Drew Springer dares rivals to come and take his district, which is gerrymandered for maximum GOP winability.
Texas GOP Chairman Allan West said Springer came to him for suggestions on which form of voter suppression to recognize with a resolution.

“There are so many voter suppression tactics to choose from, especially when it comes to disenfranchising minorities,” said West. “Voter ID laws. Limits on who can vote by mail. Limits on who can vote curbside. Denying prisoners and people with felony records the right to vote. ‘Accidentally’ unregistering voters with Black and Latino surnames,” he added with a wink and a nod.

Springer said it was important to file the gerrymandering resolution this year, since the Texas Legislature will take up redistricting when it convenes in January. He said he wants to keep his fellow Republicans focused on obscuring the lines, especially since presumptive House Speaker Dade Phelan has a reputation for working well with both parties.

“The last thing we need is compromise,” Springer said. “That ‘blue wave’ was bullshit. We need to crush all hope now that we have this redistricting opportunity, and shrewd redistricting is our best shot. My resolution making gerrymandering the official form of vote-rigging in Texas hammers that home.”

