No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Report: San Antonio officials got flood of angry messages following resolution condemning hate speech

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg (left) and Councilman Clayton Perry listen to a speaker at a recent council meeting. - RHYMA CASTILLO
  • Rhyma Castillo
  • Mayor Ron Nirenberg (left) and Councilman Clayton Perry listen to a speaker at a recent council meeting.
Turns out some people don't like being told not to be dicks.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and city council were barraged with "enraged, often hate-filled" comments among the 400 messages they received after the unanimous passage in May of a resolution denouncing hate speech, a KSAT investigation revealed.



City officials released 1,000 pages of records related to the resolution on Monday, some six months after the TV station requested them. Council passed the measure during the outset of the pandemic amid a reported rise in hate crimes against Asians and Jews.

The resolution denounced hate speech and the use of racially charged phrases such as “Kung Fu virus" and “China Virus” to describe COVID-19. It also acknowledged an upswell of antisemitic conspiracy theories that Jews had helped spread the coronavirus. 

Most of the 401 written comments sent to the city after the resolution's passage were a cut-and-paste “petition for freedom from government oppression,” according to KSAT. However, some used racist language to describe people of Asian descent. 

Also among the messages were threats to stop visiting San Antonio or cancel retirement plans here over council's approval of the resolution. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

With Texas in a budget crisis, the GOP-controlled Lege may not be in the mood to do anything but cut
Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Redditor posts impassioned PSA after witnessing death of pedestrian Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: Lawmaker files resolution to make gerrymandering Texas’ official form of vote rigging Read More

  3. Pearl developer Silver Ventures plans to build 265 apartments across the San Antonio River Read More

  4. Harris County GOP chair who assumed role after facing backlash for racist Facebook post resigns Read More

  5. San Antonio public health officials issue recommendations against indoor dining and gatherings Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation