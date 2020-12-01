Report: San Antonio officials got flood of angry messages following resolution condemning hate speech

The resolution denounced hate speech and the use of racially charged phrases such as “Kung Fu virus" and “China Virus” to describe COVID-19. It also acknowledged an upswell of antisemitic conspiracy theories that Jews had helped spread the coronavirus.
Most of the 401 written comments sent to the city after the resolution's passage were a cut-and-paste “petition for freedom from government oppression,” according to KSAT. However, some used racist language to describe people of Asian descent.Also among the messages were threats to stop visiting San Antonio or cancel retirement plans here over council's approval of the resolution. Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
