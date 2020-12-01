No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

SAWS crews test for ammonia in San Antonio River after South Side sewer spill

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge A ruptured pipe near 8510 Mission Parkway spilled sewage into the San Antonio River. - SCREENSHOT / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot / Google Maps
  • A ruptured pipe near 8510 Mission Parkway spilled sewage into the San Antonio River.
Well, shit.

A ruptured 30-inch sewer main on the South Side spilled more than 100,000 gallons of material into the San Antonio River on Sunday, MySA reports. The breached pipe is located in brush near 8510 Mission Parkway.



The spill was reported by a caller at 1 p.m. Sunday. By 4:30 p.m., more than 100,000 gallons had flowed into the river, triggering a public notice from San Antonio Water System. According to MySA, crews contained the spill around 9 p.m. that evening.

In the notice, SAWS officials said that while the cause of the spill was yet to be determined, "the extended drought followed by recent wet weather could have contributed to soil movement in this area, which is known to have high clay content."

On Monday, SAWS crews tested for ammonia in the area, and found no evidence of the chemical.

SAWS spokeswoman Anne Hayden told MySA that recent rains had increased the flow of the river, which likely helped clear the spill.

"In all likelihood, it's safe at this point," Hayden told the news site. "It's pretty chilly. I'm not sure if you want to jump in the water right now, but you should be just fine."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pearl developer Silver Ventures plans to build 265 apartments across the San Antonio River Read More

  2. San Antonio Redditor posts impassioned PSA after witnessing death of pedestrian Read More

  3. The Mendoza Line: Lawmaker files resolution to make gerrymandering Texas’ official form of vote rigging Read More

  4. Harris County GOP chair who assumed role after facing backlash for racist Facebook post resigns Read More

  5. San Antonio area reports 888 new COVID-19 cases as Texas hospitalization numbers climb Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation