After saying seniors shouldn't fear COVID, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants testing when the Texas Lege meets

click to enlarge
-
Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
-
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
After telling seniors
they should be willing to risk contracting COVID-19 to protect the economy, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doesn't seem to be willing to make a similar sacrifice to serve in the Texas Legislature next year.
Patrick, 70, who presides over the upper chamber, informed state senators Friday that people testifying before committees may need to register three days ahead and take a quick-turnaround coronavirus test 24 hours before they're allowed into the Capitol building, the Texas Tribune reports
.
During past sessions, people have been able to sign up and speak on the same day.
Patrick, a Republican, discussed the safeguards on conference call with the Senate Democrat Caucus, the Tribune reports. During those discussions, Patrick he wants the National Guard to conduct the tests, handling 10 to 12 people per hour.
Such caution seems at odds with Patrick's partisan pronouncements about COVID earlier this year during TV talk show appearances.
In addition to telling grandma and grandpa they should be willing to risk death to save the economy, Patrick downplayed Texas' infection numbers
and accused the media of ginning up panic. He also dismissed warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying the nation's top infectious disease expert "doesn't know what he's talking about."
Maybe talking the talk and walking the walk are two completely different things for politicians of Patrick's stripe.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.