San Antonio again tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases as mayor warns numbers will continue to rise

San Antonio Metro Health reported 1,021 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Sunday, underscoring a warning from Mayor Ron Nirenberg that case numbers are likely to rise this week due to gatherings over Thanksgiving.
The new numbers bring the total number of Bexar County COVID-19 cases to 86,986 and the number of deaths to 1,397. The day's case count included 70 backlogged cases, and health officials also noted 18 backlogged deaths, some dating back as far as July.
As of Sunday, 576 patients were receiving treatment for coronavirus infections in local hospitals. Of those, 204 are in intensive care and 105 are on ventilators. That leaves 15% of staffed beds available.
The rise in case numbers follows a warning from Nirenberg on Friday that San Antonio hasn't yet seen the full impact of gatherings over the Thanksgiving weekend. He said cases are likely to rise this week as people develop symptoms.
