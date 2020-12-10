No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 10, 2020

City of San Antonio and shuttered strip club XTC Cabaret step up dispute in dueling lawsuits

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge City officials closed down XTC Cabaret in late November, alleging it had racked up a half dozen violations of COVID-19 protocols. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • City officials closed down XTC Cabaret in late November, alleging it had racked up a half dozen violations of COVID-19 protocols.
The pissing match between the city of San Antonio and XTC Cabaret, the strip club recently shut down over pandemic safety violations, just got pissier.

The city and the club sued each Monday in state District Court in San Antonio, the Express-News reports. The lawsuits were filed within an hour of each other.



In its suit, XTC asked the court to restore its certificate of occupancy, which the city jerked on November 24, the daily reports. Before that point, city crews issued six citations alleging the establishment violated COVID-19 safety protocols including a lack of face masks and failure to observe social distancing rules.

XTC also wants the court to stop city officials from enforcing pandemic-related safety measures that go beyond those ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the report.

For its part, the city is suing to permanently close the club and board up the building for a year, the Express-News reports. Rather than focus on pandemic code violations, the suit alleges the club has been a hive of criminal activity. 

"Over the past two years, more than 300 calls for police service to XTC for incidents ranging from shootings, narcotics, prostitution, fights, weapons disturbances, robberies and the illegal sale of alcohol have been placed," city spokeswoman Laura Mayes said in a statement emailed to the Current.

