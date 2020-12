Bexar County paid San Antonio Spurs $255,000 to use AT&T Center as a polling place

click to enlarge Twitter / AT&T Center

Voters flock to the AT&T Center on November 3.

How much does it cost to keep Bexar County voters safe during a pandemic?Apparently, it ain't cheap if the San Antonio Spurs are involved.Including staffing and COVID-19 supplies, the NBA team charged Bexar County more than $255,700 for use of the AT&T Center as a polling location between October 13 and November 3, the Express-News reports Bexar County used the sports facility as one of four "mega voting centers" to improve ease and safety of voting during the pandemic.The cost to run the AT&T Center site was higher than the combined cost of all three other locations, according to the daily. Alzafar Shrine Auditorium ran $18,100, St. Paul's Community Center run $16,000 and Palo Alto College was offered without charge.Among the AT&T staff expenses cited in records obtained by the daily were parking lot attendants, medics, a plumber and an electrician, the