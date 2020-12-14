No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 14, 2020

Bexar County paid San Antonio Spurs $255,000 to use AT&T Center as a polling place

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge Voters flock to the AT&T Center on November 3. - TWITTER / AT&T CENTER
  • Twitter / AT&T Center
  • Voters flock to the AT&T Center on November 3.
How much does it cost to keep Bexar County voters safe during a pandemic?

Apparently, it ain't cheap if the San Antonio Spurs are involved.



Including staffing and COVID-19 supplies, the NBA team charged Bexar County more than $255,700 for use of the AT&T Center as a polling location between October 13 and November 3, the Express-News reports.

Bexar County used the sports facility as one of four "mega voting centers" to improve ease and safety of voting during the pandemic.

The cost to run the AT&T Center site was higher than the combined cost of all three other locations, according to the daily. Alzafar Shrine Auditorium ran $18,100, St. Paul's Community Center run $16,000 and Palo Alto College was offered without charge.

Among the AT&T staff expenses cited in records obtained by the daily were parking lot attendants, medics, a plumber and an electrician, the Express-News reports.

